Lightning Strike Burns Home to the Ground in Carrollton

A lightning strike from a severe storm moving through the area yesterday afternoon burned a home to the ground north of Carrollton.

Homeowner Rodney Flowers told WLDS he was two weeks away from moving into his retirement home with his wife, which had just been built in the 300 block of Jameson Road, approximately 1 mile north of Carrollton on Route 67. Flowers said that he was on the back porch of the home moving things into the house at around 3:30 yesterday afternoon when he heard a loud pop and smelled smoke. He ran to the northeast end of the structure and found it fully engulfed after a lightning strike. Flowers said the home was fully involved in less than 15 minutes.

Carrollton, Greenfield, White Hall, Roodhouse, and Eldred fire departments all responded to the scene. The fire departments all had representatives on the scene this morning suppressing hot spots. No injuries were reported in yesterday’s fire. Flowers says he’s thankful for the community and the fire departments for their swift and able support in this tough time for him and his family.