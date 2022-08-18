LIHEAP Opens For Applications on Sept. 1

Local energy and water bill assistance will open up at the start of next month.

The Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will open at MCS Community Services on Sept. 1. Funds will be open to residents of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties.

The funds assist in the payment of electric and heating bills as well as water and sewer bills. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis through May 31, 2023.

To qualify, households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Income guidelines are determined by federal poverty guidelines, state median income, and household size.

In-person applications can be submitted by appointment only in Jacksonville, Winchester, and Beardstown. Appointments are also need for phone applications.

Applicants must show proof of gross income from the previous 30 days, social security numbers for all household members, copies of most recent utility bills, and a copy of a rental agreement and/or proof of household ownership. Further documentation may be requested depending upon each individual case.

For more information or to set up an appointment call MCS Community Services at 217-243-9404 or 888-288-4413.