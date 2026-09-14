LIHEAP Starts October First

By Gary Scott on September 14, 2026 at 10:29am

MCS community services will start taking applications for the program that helps the low income pay energy bills October 1st.

It is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

It is for older adults at 60 plus, individuals with a disability, families with children 5 years and younger, and households that are disconnected from their utilities.

All other income eligible households can start applying November 1st.

Program provides a one time benefit for those eligible to help with energy bills and re-connection of energy service.

Propane customers are part of the priority group, and are encouraged to apply next month.

Applications in Jacksonville, Beardstown, Virginia and Winchester are taken by appointment only.

Eligible customers and those with questions are encouraged to call MCS at 217-243-9404.