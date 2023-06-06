Likes Lecture Series Kicks Off Tonight on Zoom

The annual Marvin J. and Thomas Leo Likes Lecture Series in Pike County kicks off tonight on Zoom.

The Likes Lecture Series began in 2004 as part of the archaeology field school conducted at New Philadelphia. It is named to honor Barry area surveyors Marvin Likes and his son Tom, who donated time and talent to New Philadelphia.

The lecture series will take place every Tuesday in June beginning at 7PM.

“New Philadelphia: From a family and local story to a national story of freedom” is the theme of this year’s Likes Lecture Series, which features four topics. These lectures are free and open to the public, but participants must sign up for the zoom link. To do so, email newphiladelphiail@gmail.com.

Tonight’s lecture will be moderated by Paul Shackel, who will present a brief history of New Philadelphia and its path to becoming a unit of the National Park System. Other presenters will be the superintendents from the other two parks in Illinois — Superintendent Tim Good from the Lincoln Home National Historic Site and Superintendent Teri Gage from the Pullman National Historic Park.

For additional information about the lecture series, contact Kaye Iftner at 201-314-3624.