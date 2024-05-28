Likes Lecture Series To Cover the Growth of New Philadelphia Association

The New Philadelphia Association has announced the line up of its annual Marvin J. and Thomas Leo Likes Lecture Series.

The series will take place starting at 7PM each Tuesday evening in the month of June online. The lectures are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

This year the Likes Lectures are in partnership with the Freedom Corridor, which is hosting online lectures, Freedom Corridor Conversations, throughout the rest of the year. Their speakers are a mix of local and national authors and history activists, like those of the Likes Series, and on similar topics.

The theme of the 2024 Likes Lecture Series features the 20 years of growth that the series has undertaken. The series will feature Dr. Jacki Rand and Dr. Brooke Morgan will speak about the Native American people’s of the area on June 4th; Author and historian Dorris Keeven-Franke will share the true story of a freedom seeker named Archer Alexander on June 11th; Dr. Brian Mitchell, Director of Research and Interpretation for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will talk about the impact of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot on June 18th; former New Philadelphia graduate student and excavation crew leader Dr. Kati Fay will present her dissertation project on the Louisa Clark McWorter home site for the final lecture on June 25th.

For more information about the Likes Lecture series contact Kaye Iftner at 201-314-3624 or email newphiladelphiail@gmail.com.