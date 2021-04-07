Limited Supply of J&J Vaccine Available in Morgan County Clinic Thursday

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 7, 2021 at 12:05pm

The Morgan County Health Department announced this morning, a limited supply of single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is being made available.

The J&J vaccine will be distributed at a clinic tomorrow, April 8th. Officials say it is a very limited supply and registration is required.

To register online for a vaccination, go to the Morgan County Health Department website at morganhd.com and follow the links under the Vaccine Information heading.

You can also register for a vaccination in Morgan County by calling 217-479-1817 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm.

Questions about COVID vaccination in Morgan County can be submitted by email to covidvaccine@jacksonvilleil,gov