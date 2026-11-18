By Gary Scott on November 18, 2026 at 12:11pm

The proposed Lincoln Avenue project north of Morton is fueled by money that was secured years ago.

A public meeting on the project will be held December 3rd from 5 to 7 PM at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. The city will take public comments at that meeting.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the money was first secured by the congressman who represented this city, Darin Lahood.

That amount initially was for $4 and a half million. It now stands at $3 and a half million.

The project involves replacement of the bridge over Town Brook, new pavement, realignment of Hoagland and Lincoln, and a new sidewalk on the west side of Lincoln.

The project stretches up to Mound Road.

Ezard says the original money approved was actually more. The city will spend its own money on the project which will stretch into 2028. Ezard says much of the local money will be put toward sewer and water line work.

Consulting engineers from Hutchison Engineering will be present in the informal open house to answer questions and take comments.

There will also be displays of the project at the meeting.