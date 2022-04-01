Lincoln College To Close in May

Another Central Illinois private liberal arts college is closing its doors permanently in May.

WAND-TV reports that Lincoln College will officially cease operations permanently on May 13th after 157 years in existence.

According to a press release from the school, it went through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation hurt recruitment and fundraising efforts, sporting events and other campus life activities. Admissions activities and access to institutional data were both hurt by a December 2021 cyberattack. Leaders said attack created an “unclear picture” of fall 2022 enrollment projects. All systems the school needed for recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts became inoperable.

Even though there was no personal identifying information exposed, the system’s projections, once fully reported in March, showed significant enrollment shortfalls. To sustain Lincoln College beyond the current semester, leaders said a “transformational donation or partnership” would be needed.

Lincoln College has produced several notable alumni over the years, including NBA point guard Kevin Gamble, UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, Hollywood producer and director Bruce Block, and animation story artist & director for Disney Brenda Chapman.

Lincoln College follows MacMurray College in Jacksonville who permanently closed less than 2 years ago.