Lincoln Elementary Placed On Brief Lock Down After Foot Chase With Wanted Subject

By Benjamin Cox on October 2, 2023 at 12:18pm

A Jacksonville Elementary school went on brief lock down this morning as police officers had a foot chase with a wanted suspect.

According to a press release from Jacksonville Police Commander Doug Thompson, an officer observed a 17-year old male juvenile that had a valid arrest warrant near Lincoln Elementary School.

The warrant stemmed from a reported shooting at the corner of Dunlap and North Main on Thursday, September 21st.

After a brief foot pursuit, the juvenile was taken into custody.

In addition to the warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm, the juvenile was arrested for resisting and/or obstructing a peace officer and possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18.

As a precaution, Lincoln Elementary School was placed briefly on lock down for a short period of time.

The juvenile remains held at the Morgan County Jail.