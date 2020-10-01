Lincoln Impersonator Heads To Trial In Child Porn, Prostitution Case

A Freeport man known for impersonating Abraham Lincoln is heading to trial for alleged possession of child pornography and solicitation of prostitution. The State Journal Register reports that 63 year old George Buss will head to a jury trial on December 7th after he entered a plea of not guilty yesterday in Stephenson County Court.

Buss, a retired teacher, has been a well-known, nationwide Abraham Lincoln impersonator since 1986. Buss came to Illinois College in February on a tour entitled “Lincoln: The Great Communicator.”

Buss was taken into custody at his home after a criminal investigation that started in February, according to Freeport police. A criminal complaint alleges Buss possessed a video of two children engaged in a sex act and that he patronized a prostitute. 22 year old Tyler Dotson, of Leaf River was charged in connection to Buss and faces two counts of child pornography by disseminating video and prostitution. Buss posted $20,000 bond on September 17th according to court documents.

If Buss is convicted in the case, he could possibly be sentenced to 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The solicitation charge carries a possible sentence of 1-3 years in IDOC and up to a $25,000 fine.