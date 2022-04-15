Lincoln Impersonator Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography, Solicitation of Prostitute

A Freeport, Illinois man who has spent the last several decades impersonating Abraham Lincoln throughout the state and the country has pled guilty to producing child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

64 year old George A. Buss pled guilty to the charges in Stephenson County Court yesterday. Buss was arrested by police at his home in August 2020 following a six-month investigation that began in February 2020.

Buss, a retired teacher, has been a Lincoln impersonator since 1986. Buss came to Illinois College in February 2020 as a part of the Lincoln Heritage Cultural Area tour of a show entitled “Lincoln: The Great Communicator.”

22 year old Tyler Dotson, of Leaf River was also charged in connection to the investigation into Buss for two counts of dissemination of child pornography. Dotson plead guilty to one count of reproduction of child pornography and three counts of nonconsensual dissemination of a sexual image in September 2020 and was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Buss’ sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 1st. Buss could possibly face up to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will now have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.