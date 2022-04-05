Lincoln Land Community College Offering Help to Lincoln College Students

Lincoln Land Community College has formed a response team to assist Lincoln College students being displaced.

LLCC President Dr. Charlotte Warren said in a press release that the school wants to help Lincoln College’s students any way they can to help them continue their academic progress.

Lincoln College students who reside within the boundaries of the LLCC district, which includes all or parts of 15 counties in central Illinois, may text 217-387-8585, call 217-786-2260 or email LC2LLCC@llcc.edu for assistance. Students may also visit llcc.edu/LC2LLCC for more information.

LLCC will also have representatives at a college fair being held at Lincoln College on April 14th.

Lincoln College announced on Friday it would be permanently closing its doors after the end of the Spring semester next month.