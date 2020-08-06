Lincoln Land Wind Announces 170MW Sale of Power to Facebook

Apex Clean Energy has announced that Facebook has reached an agreement to purchase power from the Lincoln Land Wind Project in Morgan County.

Lincoln Land Wind has executed a power purchase agreement with Facebook for approximately 170 megawatts of renewable power from the project. With this latest in a series of transactions, Facebook is now Apex’s largest corporate customer by megawatt.

Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy for Facebook said in a press release that the power will help the company reach the goal of using 100% renewable energy sources for its operations. The power may likely power the new data center for Facebook that is being constructed in Dekalb later this year.

The deal marks Apex’s third renewable transaction with Facebook in the past year. The previous two were for solar and wind operations on the East Coast.

The remaining 130 megawatts from Lincoln Land Wind will be sold to another corporate offtaker to be announced at a later date. Lincoln Land Wind is expected to begin operations sometime in 2021.