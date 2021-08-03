Lincoln Land Wind Announces Quarter-Million Dollar Contribution to Jacksonville Broadband Project

The Lincoln Land Wind Project announced today it would be contributing to helping the City of Jacksonville get connected to broadband.

Lincoln Land Wind says they are donating $250,000 to contribute to the city’s ongoing broadband internet project with I3 Broadband. The city approved a $2.5 million memorandum of understanding last year to help fund the nearly $18 million infrastructure project that will bring fiber to the door for any residence in the corporate limits that sign up for I3’s services that is alleged to offer 1 gigabit speeds. The projected is expected to be completed by December 31st.

Lincoln Land Wind is expected to begin operations this Fall. The project is expected to generate 300 Megawatts of power, which have already been sold to Facebook and McDonalds. Lincoln Land Wind says the project is expected to generate approximately $65 million in local tax revenue, $90 million in payments to landowners, nearly 400 full-time local jobs during construction, and nine long-term local operations positions.