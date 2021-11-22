Lincoln Land Wind Project Sells to Danish Company

The Lincoln Land Wind Project has been sold by Apex Clean Energy.

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted has acquired the company, according to a press release this morning. According to the deal, the Danish company acquired the company from funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Infrastructure and Power strategy.

Ørsted Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Vishal Kapadia said in a press release that he was excited to help Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and McDonalds in their decarbonization and was pleased to expand his company’s organic growth in the U.S. Earlier this year, Meta and McDonald’s have both signed long-term fixed-price PPA’s to purchase approximately 175 megawatt and 126 megawatts, respectively, of clean power output from Lincoln Land Wind last year.

Ares had purchased the project from construction manager Apex Clean Energy, with the project going online on November 17th.

Questions from local residents about the project have remained, as blinking red lights light up the night sky at night. According to the Morgan County wind siting ordinance, an activated Aircraft Detection Lighting System has not been put into activation.

Further terms of the deal has not been disclosed.