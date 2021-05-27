Lincoln Land Wind Well Under Way, Acknowledges Two Truck Crashes

The Lincoln Land Wind Project has been underway since the start of the year. It’s not come without hiccups along the way.

There have two crashes involving aggregate hauling trucks that were a rollover or a vehicle being put in a ditch in the imprint of the project over the last 5 months. These incidents have been confirmed by both Lincoln Land Wind and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries have been reported.

Apex Clean Energy’s Director of Public Engagement Jaci Friedley says that safety protocols of all contractors and subcontractors have been reinforced to ensure that all vehicle drivers are operating at the highest levels of care.

According to Friedley, there are now more than 200 people on-site at the former AC Humko property that has worked over 300,000 labor-hours since January. Friedley says that there are no plans to lease the property beyond the completion of the Lincoln Land Wind Project at this time.

Apex is expected to begin a new project in northern Macoupin County next year known as the Lotus Wind Project. Lotus is expected to place up to 80 turbines along the northern Macoupin County line. The anticipated date of commercial operation for the 200 megawatt-capacity project is 2023. Apex opened an office for the Lotus project in February last year in Virden.