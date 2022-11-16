Lincoln Man Arrested After Alleged Retail Theft, Brief Chase with JPD

Jacksonville Police arrested a Lincoln man after an alleged retail theft and brief pursuit on Monday night.

Police responded to a call from a Wal-Mart employee at 9:51PM Monday about an individual who had come into the store in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue and placed several items into a cart and then fled the store without paying. The employee provided a description of the individual and their vehicle.

A short time later, Jacksonville Police located the vehicle and eventually got it stopped after a brief pursuit around 10:13PM in the 2300 block of Mound Road. Police then arrested the driver, 35 year old Brett M. Rachall of Lincoln for retail theft of displayed merchandise, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, Rachall allegedly took over $500 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart.

Rachall is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail. He is due to appear in Morgan County Court for arraignment on December 12th.