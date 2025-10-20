Lincoln May Get a Sidewalk With a 2027 Road Project

Jacksonville may have new sidewalks to go with the new street on Lincoln in front of Jacksonville Middle School in a couple of years.

Jacksonville will get $3 and a half million for the new street on Lincoln between Mound and Morton.

Brian Borgman is with Hutchison Engineering.

He convinced the Jacksonville city council last week to consider a resolution for a grant for a new sidewalk. Borgman says the idea is to provide money to matching the funds the city gets for the street project.

Cannon says the city needs to match the funds, and every little bit helps. The grant for sidewalks would be for $250-thousand. He thinks the city can find the rest of the money is serves.

Borgman says the city needs to close the gap on the match.

The overall cost of the road project is $5-million, of which the city is getting $3 and a half million.

The city has time to find the money, because the project won’t go until the 2027 fiscal year.