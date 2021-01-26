Lincoln Museum Reopens

By Gary Scott on January 26, 2021 at 11:22am

The Abraham Lincoln Museum reopened this week after getting clearance for COVID.

The museum closed last March, and then reopened in July. It would close again in November, before the decision to reopen this week.

Chris Wills of the Lincoln Museum says the safety of the guests will be the top priority.

He says all must wear masks and remain at least 6 feet from each other.

Wills says people should also buy their tickets on line.

That will serve as a way to control the number of people in the museum. The website for the museum and library is PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.

Wills says the sandwich shop and the children’s area are closed.

The museum is open 7 days a week from 9 AM to 5 PM. Wills says the library will open shortly.