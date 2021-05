By Gary Scott on May 18, 2021 at 6:47am

Lincoln High School is returning to the Central State Eight.

The Lincoln school board voted 4 to 0 to join the conference. It’s not been determined yet whether Lincoln will join the CS8 in 2022-23, or the following year.

The main reason for the change was long bus trips for the school in the current Apollo Conference.

The addition of Lincoln means there would be 11 schools in the CS8, unless other changes are made before the switch takes effect.