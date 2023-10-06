Lincoln’s New Salem Site Hosting Candlelight Walk This Weekend

An annual event to kick off the fall season at the New Salem Historic Site is tonight.

The annual candlelight walk at Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site will be tonight from 7-9PM and again on Saturday at the same time.

Visitors are invited to this once-a-year opportunity to explore the site at night. Pathways in the historic village will be lined with candle lanterns. Site staff and volunteer interpreters dress in period clothing and will be in many of the log homes and shops to talk about life in the original village and in 19th century Illinois.

Building interiors will be candle-lit and visitors will be able to walk through buildings that are open. Visitors are asked to keep flashlights off while experiencing the village at candlelight.

Admission and parking are free, though visitors are encouraged to make a donation to assist with upkeep of the site. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from two food trucks and a coffee truck that will be parked at the site just outside of historic Petersburg.