Line Ups, Schedules Set for 19th Annual Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic

Officials of the 19th Annual Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic have named 59 players to the games set for Sunday, March 26th at Carlinville High School. 59 players from 20 high schools were chosen to compete across Central Illinois.

Players from the listening area on the girls’ West squad are Kendal Conway and Shelby Seiler of Auburn; Mae Bandelow, Caroline Peters, Edin Copelin and Brooklyn Hermes of South County; Kylie Kinser of Greenfield/Northwestern; Paige Henson, Ella Stumpf, Sophie Pohlman and Lauren Walker of Carrollton; and Olivia Thoroman of North Mac. Blaine Hartwick of Carrollton will coach the West All-Star team.

Players from the listening area on the boys’ West squad are Nathan Barth, Jackson Kern and Kellen Davis of Auburn; Thad Bergschneider of South County; Kaiden Brecken and Bobby Heath of Carrollton; Reese Scott of North Greene and Mick Downs of North Mac. Southwestern’s Jason Darr will coach the West All-Stars.

Each game will be played in four 10-minute quarters. The CNB Bank & Trust 3-Point Shootout for the girls will begin at 3 pm., followed by the girls’ All-Star game at 3:30 pm. The CNB Bank & Trust 3-Point Shootout for the boys will be held between games, starting at 5:30 pm., with the boys’ All-Star game to follow at 6:00 pm. The Prairie Farms Dairy Slam Dunk contest will be held at halftime of the boys’ game.

At halftime of each game, the Carlinville Rotary Club will present the “Coach of the Year” awards. An MVP award will also be given following each game.

The East defeated the West 140-90 last year, but the West leads the all-time series 12- 6 in the boys’ event. The first boys’ game was played in 2003. In the girls’ game last year, the East held off the West 69-61 and extend their lead in the all-time series to 12-5. The first girls’ game was played in 2004.

All proceeds from the day’s events will go to the Carlinville Rotary Club to help with community projects throughout the year. Admission to the Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic is $7 with children 6

and under admitted free. The Carlinville Rotary Club will provide concessions with a variety of food and

drinks.