Link at Farmer’s Market with JMH

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital reminds those planning to do business at the Farmers Market about help available through the hospital.

A program sponsored by JMH will allow those shopping to use a Link card to purchase produce at the market.

The hospital received a Link Up grant from Chicago based non profit organization Experimental Station to double the value of Link purchases made the farmers market.

The Link match allows one free voucher for every $1 token purchased.

The Jacksonville Memorial Foundation also supports the Link card program.

The Jacksonville Farmers Market opens May 3rd, a week from Saturday at Pathway Plaza.

Tuesday hours begin May 20th.

