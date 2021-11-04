Lions Club Avenue of Flags Returns for Veterans Day, Fruit Fundraiser Won’t be Offered This Holiday Season

The Jacksonville Lions Club is celebrating an upcoming holiday, although a popular holiday fundraiser later in the season, won’t be happening this year.

The Jacksonville Lions Club has announced that the Avenue of Flags at Community Park is returning for a full week in honor of Veterans Day. The flags will be raised at 5 pm tomorrow and then lowered at 5 pm next Friday, November 12th.

Tom Atkins with the Lions Club said in today’s announcement that regrettably, the Jacksonville Lions will not be able to provide fruit this year. Atkins says shortages in fruit, boxes, and shipping uncertainty have made the annual fundraiser too risky and impractical.

Atkins says the club knows this will impact many Christmas traditions in the area. He says the club hopes to return the holiday fruit fundraiser in 2022.