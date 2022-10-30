List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area

Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.

Have a safe & Happy Halloween – WLDS/WEAI News

Morgan County

City of Jacksonville – Sunday, October 30th and Monday, October 31st from Dusk to 9PM

Village of South Jacksonville – Sunday and Monday 6-9PM

Village of Meredosia – Monday only 6-8PM

Scott County

Village of Bluffs – Monday only 5-8PM

Greene County

City of White Hall – at homeowners discretion to have porch lights on Sunday and Monday

City of Roodhouse – The Roodhouse Police Department and White Hall Drag-o-way will have a Trunk or Treat at Roodhouse Central Park from 6-8PM. Call 217-589-4348 to sign up to participate

City of Carrollton – Citywide Trunk or Treat on the Square from 6-8PM. Contact Alderman Tim Reif at 217-473-9321 if you would like to participate. Citywide trick or treating on Monday only 6-8PM.

Cass County

City of Beardstown – Beardstown Merchants’ Trick or Treat will be held on Monday 3-5PM with businesses throughout town participating, with several having a trunk or treat at the Beardstown Square.

Village of Ashland – The Village of Ashland Halloween Parade steps off at 3PM Sunday. After the parade, from 3:30-5PM starting on Yates Street will be a trunk or treat. Call Village Hall to participate at 217-476-3317. Door-to-door trick or treating will be Sunday from 5-8PM.

City of Virginia – Monday only from 4-9PM

Village of Chandlerville – Sunday and Monday from 6-8PM

Sangamon County

Village of Pleasant Plains – Village Halloween Party from 4-6PM Sunday at Village Park. Door to door trick or treating will be Monday only from 4:30-8PM

Macoupin County

Village of Scottville – Trunk or Treat at the Old School Building from 5-7PM on Sunday

Village of Palmyra – Monday only 5-8PM

City of Virden – Sunday and Monday from 4-8PM