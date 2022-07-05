Listening Area Remains At Medium Risk For Covid Transmission

Morgan, Scott, Greene, and Cass counties continue to dodge the Covid-19 transmission bullet in the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to list the 4 counties at medium to low risk for transmission of the virus. Nearby Sangamon, Menard, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, and Adams counties have all jumped up to high transmission risk.

IDPH reported over 28,000 cases across the state this past week, which was a 2,000-case decline from the last week in June. 74 deaths across the state were attributed to the virus since June 24th.

IDPH says it saw upticks of transmission of the virus since the most recent summer holidays and are urging the public to use caution when it comes to attending gatherings and crowded public events for the remainder of the summer.