Litchfield PD Looking for Suspect in Macoupin

The Litchfield Police Department is looking for a woman who may be on the run in Northern Macoupin County.

46 year old Tania G. Brooks who may also be going by the name of Tania Boerckel is wanted in Montgomery County for Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. Brooks also has an active warrant in Macoupin County for failure to appear in court on a theft charge stemming from an April 2020 arrest.

Brooks was last seen in the Gillespie area and may possibly be moving north. Brooks is described as a white female who stands approximately 5’3″, with long brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Brooks whereabouts, you may go to the Macoupin-Montgomery Crimestoppers website, call them at 1-800-352-0136, or contact the Litchfield Police at 217-324-5991. If your anonymous tip leads to Brooks’ arrest, you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.