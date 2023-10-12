Little Changes in AP Football Poll as Teams Cinch Up Conference Titles

There was little changes this week in the AP High School Football Coaches Poll this week. A couple of teams locked up their conference titles.

In Class 6A, Chatham-Glenwood (5-2) returned as an honorable mention to the poll this week after falling off the poll last week. Chatham picked up a 35-0 win over Normal U-High (5-2) at home. The loss for U-High knocked them out of the 4A poll this week. Chatham heads to Rochester (7-0) who remains atop the 4A poll this week. The Central State 8 Conference title still remains up in the air as SHG (6-1) and Rochester still have perfect conference records. The two powerhouses don’t meet until the final game of the season, which will likely decide the outright title.

In 5A, Sacred Heart-Griffin remained at #5 this week after a decisive 64-6 win against Decatur-Eisenhower. SHG heads across town to Decatur-MacArthur this week.

In 4A, Rochester remained unbeaten after a 55-0 shutout of Lincoln at home. They remain a solid #1 in the class.

In 3A, Williamsville (5-2) fell three spots to #9 after a 25-21 loss to Maroa-Forsyth on the road. The Bullets bring in Pleasant Plains this week. Stanford-Olympia (5-2) slipped down to an honorable mention this week from #10 last week. Stanford-Olympia had a decisive 61-21 win against Pleasant Plains last week. They bring in Auburn this week.

In 2A, Maroa-Forsyth (7-0) remained unbeaten and sets up a marquee match-up with Athens (6-1) in the final week of the season for the Sangamo Conference title. Maroa’s win at Williamsville locked them at #1 in the class again this week. Maroa heads to New Berlin this week. Athens, meanwhile, slipped a spot to #9 this week. They defeated Riverton 55-20. The Warriors bring in Riverton this week.

In 1A, Camp Point moved up a notch to #2 in the class after a 60-0 victory on the road at Triopia last week. The win garnered Camp Point the WIVC North title outright. Camp Point brings in Carrollton this week for a tough match up. Greenfield-Northwestern stayed at #5 and also cinched up the WIVC South title outright with a 14-0 shut out of Carrollton on the road last week. GNW brings in Routt this week. Calhoun fell off the poll after being an honorable mention last week, despite a 42-0 win against Pleasant Hill. Calhoun makes the long trek to Brown County this week.