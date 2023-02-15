Little Detail on Semi Roll Over on I-72 Near South Jacksonville

A crash clean up team returns an overturned semi upright and make it ready for a tow on eastbound I-72 last night. (Photo by Jeremy Coumbes)

Illinois State Police have released little information on a semi roll over that shut down traffic on Interstate 72 just east of South Jacksonville yesterday afternoon.

Initial reports of a semi tractor trailer roll over came in at approximately 5:15 yesterday evening. According to state police, due to high winds, the commercial motor vehicle was blown over.

Reports say the unidentified driver was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

Traffic eastbound on Interstate 72 at mile marker 64, just east of South Jacksonville, was shut down for clean up and investigation. Traffic was diverted away from the crash onto Illinois Route 267 until 6:48PM last night.

No further information about the crash has been released.