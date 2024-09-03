Little Info on Westbound I-72 Single-Vehicle Crash West of Springfield

By Benjamin Cox on September 3, 2024 at 8:25am

The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 that occurred yesterday morning.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes where a vehicle left the roadway and into the ditch just after 7:30 yesterday morning around the Wabash Avenue exit on Springfield’s west end.

The State Police have not provided any identifying information on the vehicle nor the vehicle’s driver. The driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

No further information is available.