Little Information on Cause of Pike County Train Derailment on Tuesday

Little information has been released about what caused multiple train cars to become derailed on Tuesday in rural Pike County.

According to a report by KHQA, the derailment occurred on County Highway 2 and 375th Street in New Salem township just before noon on Tuesday.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood told Quincy media outlets that no injuries were reported and there was no Hazmat response required for the incident.

In a follow up report, WGEM says that 20 cars from an 89-car train derailed in the incident after a brief report from a representative from Norfolk Southern.

The Sheriff’s office was on the scene for traffic control and cleanup that was still in process late into the day on Wednesday. No further information is available.