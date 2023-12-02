Little Information On Two Friday Night Crashes

Two major car crashes occurred in the Jacksonville area last night. There are few details about either this morning.

The first crash occurred on Illinois Route 104 just south of Pisgah Road at approximately 4:45 yesterday evening. A truck and an SUV are said to have rolled over near the outgoing curve. Individuals were said to be entrapped and injured at the scene. One driver was 66-year old Sharon A. Cunningham of the 400 block of Delaney Drive of Jacksonville and the other was 74-year old Ethel P. Bachman of Auburn. Fire and Rescue units from Franklin, Waverly, South Jacksonville as well as the Illinois State Police, and LifeStar EMS responded to the scene. The highway was shut down in both directors for approximately 2 ½ hours. Inquiries have been left with the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office last night, but no further information was provided in reports this morning.

The second crash occurred on Old Route 36 at Franks Road about 4 miles west of Jacksonville just after 7PM. According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office report, a vehicle driven by 21-year old Ethan M. Hatcher of Winchester rear-ended a parked and occupied vehicle on the side of the highway driven by 85-year old Judith P. Craig of Winchester. No further information nor indication of injuries were given in the report, and no further information is currently available.