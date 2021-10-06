Little Movement in AP Coaches Poll Ahead of Week 7 Football

Few teams saw any movement up or down in the AP High School Football Coaches Poll this week.

In the Central State 8, Chatham-Glenwood (5-1) remains on the outside looking in as an honorable mention in the Class 6A poll this week. They beat Southeast 48-14 last week. They stay home to face #1 Class 5A Rochester (5-1) this week. Rochester shut out Lanphier 41-0 last week. In Class 4A, Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1) remained at #2 after beating Jacksonville on the road last week 55-10. SHG visits 5A Honorable Mention Decatur-MacArthur (3-2) this week. Decatur-MacArthur defeated crosstown rival Decatur-Eisenhower last week 51-0.

In the Sangamo Conference, Williamsville (5-1) remained at #5 in Class 3A. The Bullets beat North Mac on the road last week 52-28. They stay home to play Pleasant Plains this week. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) remained at #4 in Class 2A. They beat Plains last week 61-7. Maroa-Forsyth heads to PORTA this week. Athens (5-1) finally gets into the top 10 at #9 this week after bubbling under as an Honorable Mention for the last several weeks. Athens beat Auburn 62-17 at home last week. Athens visits Pittsfield this week. Rushville-Industry (5-1) was handed their first loss of the year last week from Class 3A #7 ranked Farmington 51-12. They remain an Honorable Mention on the Class 2A poll this week. They stay home to play Astoria/VIT this week.

The WIVC saw some teams flip-flop in the Class 1A poll this week after a couple of key games. Carrollton (5-1) leapt up two spots to #2 in Class 1A after defeating Greenfield-Northwestern 34-16 at home. GNW slips to 4-2 and falls out of the Top 10 but remains an Honorable Mention in the poll this week. Carrollton stays home to play #8 West Central (5-1) this week. GNW heads home this week to play Pleasant Hill. West Central goes up one spot from last week after their shutout win against North Greene last week 61-0. Camp Point (5-1) fell one spot to #3 this week after beating Triopia 58-20 this past week. Camp Point stays home to face Beardstown this week. Brown County (5-1) jumped one spot to #6 after beating Routt on the road this past week 34-6. The Hornets head to Mendon-Unity this week.