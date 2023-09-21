Little Movement In the High School Football AP Coaches Poll for Week 5

The usual suspects were in this week’s AP Illinois High School Football Coaches’ Poll. There were some shifts up and down, but appears the region’s teams remain steady.

Chatham-Glenwood moved up a notch from last week to #6 in the poll this week. Chatham shut out Springfield High on the road last week 33-0. They face Decatur-MacArthur on the road this week.

Sacred Heart-Griffin moved up two notches from last week to #6. SHG shut out Southeast on the road last week 42-0 at home. They bring in Springfield High this week.

4A has Rochester locked in at the #1 spot again this week. The Rockets shut out Jacksonville at home 56-0 last week. They bring in Decatur-Eisenhower this week in hopes of clinching a playoff berth.

In 3A, Stanford-Olympia slipped by Williamsville in the standings this week after their 27-20 win over the Bullets at home last week. The Spartans moved up to #7 from #9 last week. Williamsville slips from #3 down to #9 this week. Stanford-Olympia is on the road this week at New Berlin. Williamsville brings in Athens.

In 2A, everything remained the same for teams in the area. Maroa-Forsyth remains at #1 this week. The Trojans had a dominant 68-6 win on the road at Riverton. Maroa-Forsyth brings in Pittsfield this week. The Athens Warriors remained at #4 with a 51-34 win over Auburn at home. Athens heads out on the road for the aforementioned match-up with Williamsville.

Two WIVC teams moved up in the 1A rankings this week. Camp Point moved up a notch to #3 this week after beating county rival Mendon-Unity 44-6 on the road. They bring in Brown County this week. Greenfield-Northwestern moved into a tie for the #4 spot with Morrison this week. GNW shut out North Greene 44-0 at home last week. The Tigers get a tough test when they lock up with honorable mention Calhoun in Hardin this week. The match-up could very well decide the WIVC-South conference and will be a major factor in next week’s poll. The remaining honorable mention team is West Central. The iron man squad gutted out a 30-19 win at home against Calhoun last week. The Cougars welcome in Pleasant Hill at home this week.