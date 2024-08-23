Little Wins the Travel Voucher

By Gary Scott on August 23, 2024 at 10:05am

The winner of the grand prize in the 1180 summer jubilee on WLDS comes from Jacksonville.

The drawing for the $500 travel voucher through World Travel wrapped up this morning.

We reached out to a regular listener of the station, Tim and Sherry Little to tell them the good news.

Sherry Little says the prize will come in handy for the couple who has a son and grandson who lives out of state.

There were over 130 entries in this year’s campaign which featured weekly prizes awarded to entrants.

Listeners were invited each week to call in to identify the prizes, and the business sponsors. Those prizes were awarded at the end of the week.

WLDS management thanks all who participated, and the sponsors of the campaign.