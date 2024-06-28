Live Music Schedule for Blues in July

July has a hot month of great blues coming up after all the scorching concerts in June. We are in the midst of festival season, so get out and get to one if you haven’t already.

1st – Devin C. Williams at The Alamo, 115 North 5th Street, for “Blue Monday” in Springfield 7PM

4th – Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at Springfield’s Y Block for the Levitt Amp Series 6-9:30PM

5th – John Drake at Wahlburgers, 2115 South MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield 5:30-7PM

5th – Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with John Till and Josie Lowder for Wine Rocks at Danenberger Family Vineyards, New Berlin $20 general admission 7PM

5th – Soul Field at Boone’s, 301 West Edwards Street, Springfield or “Friday Night Jazz & Blues” 5:30-7:30

5th – Kapital Sound at Curve Inn, 3219 South 6th Street Road, Springfield 6-9PM

6th – Joel Gragg & the Filaments with Paul Niehaus IV at The Blue Grouch, 510 W Maple Ave S, Springfield 8PM

7th – Studebaker John at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

8th – TBD for “Blue Monday” at The Alamo, Springfield

11th – Johnnie Owens & Silk at Curve Inn, 3219 South 6th Street Road, Springfield 6-9PM

11th – Black Magic Johnson at Columbian Grand Hall K of C 364, 2200 South Meadowbrook Road, Springfield 5-8PM

12th – Jamiah “Deacon Denzel” Rogers & Dirty Church at Quincy’s Blues In the District 5:30-9:30PM

13th – Walter Trout at The Wildey Theater, 252 North Main Street, Edwardsville 8PM

14th – Billy Galt at The Harvest Market Coffee Bar, 3001 South Veterans Parkway, Springfield 10AM-1PM

14th – Candy Foster at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

14th – Mary Jo Curry Band at Hill Prairie Winery, 23753 Lounsberry Road, Oakford 2-5PM

15th – TBD for “Blue Monday” at The Alamo, Springfield

18th – People Brothers Band at Springfield’s Y Block for the Levitt Amp Series 6-9:30PM

19th – Robert “Lefty Preacher” Sampson at Wahlburgers, 2115 South MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield 5:30-7PM

19th – Debbie Ross Band at Boone’s, 301 West Edwards Street, Springfield or “Friday Night Jazz & Blues” 5:30-7:30

19th – Dan Rivero Trio with Charlie Foxx and John Drake at Springfield Motor Boat Club at Lake Springfield 6-10PM

20th – Red, White & Blues Festival, Lyran Park, 4781 South Bend Road, Rockford featuring Sean McKee, Birddog Blues Band, and Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones $10 advanced/$15 at the gate 11:30AM-7:30PM

21st – Mary Jo Curry Band at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

22nd – TBD for “Blue Monday” at The Alamo, Springfield

26th – Travis Ried Band at Quincy’s Blues In the District 5:30-9:30PM

26th – Maurice John Vaughn with The Freddie Dixon Band at the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Summer Concert 7-9PM

26th – Brandon Santini at Brookhills Golf Club, 5350 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield 7PM

27th – Willow Springs Blues Festival, 1 Village Circle, Willow Springs 12:30-10PM featuring Sheryl Youngblood, Robert Kimbrough, Sr., Demetria Taylor, John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, and Ghost Town Blues Band Entry is FREE

28th – Men of Essence at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

29th – TBD for “Blue Monday” at The Alamo, Springfield

31st – Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons with Andy Duncanson at Benderz in Auburn 7-10PM

If you have an event you would like listed here that is blues, soul, and classic R&B related, email the details to jukejointsoul895@gmail.com.