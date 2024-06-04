Live Music Schedule for Blues in June in the Area

Not really much to say here other than there is a lot of great blues performances coming up in the area this month. If I missed one or had an incorrect time, feel free to reach out and we’ll edit it on the fly!



Tonight June 3 – Chris Camp & His Blues Ambassadors at The Alamo, 115 North 5th Street, for “Blue Monday” in Springfield 7PM

June 4 – John Drake at El Arriero Mexican Restaurant, 4233 Wabash Ave. Springfield 6-8PM

June 5 – Robert “Lefty Preacher” Sampson at Art Zeeck Park in Beardstown 12PM

June 6 – Timo Arthur at Casey’s Pub, 2200 South Meadowlark Road, Springfield 5-8PM

June 6 – Mary Jo Curry Band at Curve Inn, 3219 South 6th Street Road, Springfield 6-9PM

June 7 – Robert “Lefty Preacher” Sampson at Bar Bella, 2805 West White Oaks Drive, Springfield 5-8PM

June 7 – Tom Lowery Trio at Boone’s, 301 West Edwards Street, Springfield for “Friday Night Jazz & Blues” 5:30-7:30

June 7 – Stone Cold Blues Band at Main Gate Bar & Grill, 2143 North 11th Street, Springfield 6-9PM

June 7 – The Vincents, at the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Summer Concert 7-9PM

June 8 – Mississippi Leghound at Sky Lounge, 3254 West Iles Avenue, Springfield 7-10PM

June 9 – Robert “Lefty Preacher” Sampson at Jacksonville Community Park for the Pilot Club’s “Concerts In the Park” 6-8PM

June 9 – Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

June 10 – Johnny Burgin at The Alamo, 115 North 5th Street, for “Blue Monday” in Springfield 7PM

June 13 – Dan Rivero Trio at Columbian Grand Hall K of C 364, 2200 South Meadowbrook Road, Springfield 5-8PM

June 13 – Chris Camp & His Blues Ambassadors at Curve Inn, 3219 South 6th Street Road, Springfield 6-9PM

June 13 – Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble – Springfield’s Y Block for the Levitt Amp Series 6-9:30PM

June 14 – Denise LaGrassa Band at Boone’s, 301 West Edwards Street, Springfield for “Friday Night Jazz & Blues” 5:30-7:30

June 14 – John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band at the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Summer Concert 7-9PM

June 14 – JD Simo at Casey’s Pub, 2200 South Meadowbrook Road, Springfield 8PM

June 16 – Johnny Owens & Silk at It’s All About Wine, 1305 Wabash Avenue, Suite M, Springfield 3-6PM

June 16 – Stephan Hillesheim at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

June 17 – The Travis Ried Band at The Alamo, 115 North 5th Street, for “Blue Monday” in Springfield 7PM

June 20 – Robert “Lefty Preacher” Sampson at Columbian Grand Hall K of C 364, 2200 South Meadowbrook Road, Springfield 5-8PM

June 21 – The Travis Ried Band at Springfield Motor Boat Club at Lake Springfield 6-10PM

June 21 – John Drake Blues Trio at Boone’s, 301 West Edwards Street, Springfield or “Friday Night Jazz & Blues” 5:30-7:30

June 21 – Robert “Lefty Preacher” Sampson at Wahlburgers, 2115 South MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield 5:30-7PM

June 21 – Johnny Owens & Silk at BuzzBomb Brewing Company, 406 East Adams Street, Springfield 6-8PM

June 21 – Soul Experience at Long Bridge Golf Club, 1055 Camp Sangamo Road, Springfield 6:30PM

June 22 – Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Fastball, and FEEL for Mississippi River Festival in Alton 5PM

June 23 – Kelli Baker Band at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

June 24 – Nick Moss Band at The Alamo, 115 North 5th Street, for “Blue Monday” in Springfield 7PM

June 26 – Mary Jo Curry Band at Benderz in Auburn 7-10PM

June 29 – Dexter O’Neal & The Funk Yard Band at Mackinaw Winery, Mackinaw 7-11PM

June 30 – Mojo Universe at Brookhills Golf Club, 5350 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield 3-6PM

June 30 – Dave Lumsden Blues + Band at Pop’s Place for “Sunday Funday” in Decatur 3-6PM

June 30 – Julie Jules & Co. at Harvest Market Coffee Bar, 3001 Veterans Parkway 10AM-1PM

June 30 – Devin C. Williams at Brickey’s Junction, 598 Illinois Route 267, Murrayville for Sunday Funday 2PM-5PM