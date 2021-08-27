Live United Week Blood Drive Location Changed for Next Week

A change has been made to one of the events during Prairieland United Way’s Live United Week that kicks off on Monday.

Live United Week is full of events to kick off the Prairieland United Way’s annual campaign. Executive Director, Karen Walker says the week is full of activities and events aimed at allowing residents to help give back to their community.

A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for next Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. Walker said in a recent update that the drive which was originally planned to be held at CNB Bank & Trust will now be held at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church located at 951 Lincoln Avenue.

Walker says everything else remains the same for the blood drive. Donors need to pre-register at www.redcrossblood.org. Limited spaces are available.