Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns

Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility.

The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.

Firefighters from Griggsville, North Pike, Pittsfield, Baylis, and East Pike responded. A small building at the back of the hog buying station was able to be saved from the blaze. Firefighters were on scene approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes knocking down the blaze.

The Pike Press says no animals were harmed and no firefighters were injured in fighting the blaze. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall has been called into investigate.

Messages left with Lynch Livestock corporate headquarters in Wauconda, Iowa and with the Griggsville Fire Department have not been returned as of press time.