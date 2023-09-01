LLCC Adds Two New Vice Presidents

Lincoln Land Community College has announced the appointment of two new vice presidents.

Dr. Jason Dockter has been appointed as vice president of academic services and Shanda Byer as vice president of student services. Both have served as interims in those roles since January.

Prior to his interim role, Dr. Dockter was associate vice president of academic services. He also served as interim dean for three academic departments, adjunct faculty coordinator and assessment coordinator for LLCC Arts and Humanities and was a faculty member in English from 2006-2018 in Springfield.

Byer’s prior roles include associate vice president of enrollment services; director of financial aid; director of admission, records and registration; and assistant director at LLCC-Beardstown. She joined the college in 1998 as assistant director of corporate/government training and economic development.

The appointments became effective on Friday after approval by the LLCC Board of Trustees.