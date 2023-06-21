LLCC Agriculture Students Take Trip to Ireland

Thirty Lincoln Land Community College students participated in a 10-day agricultural industry tour in Ireland last month.

Tour stops included Kilkenny Mart to watch a sheep and dairy cow sale, visits to local farmers’ beef and dairy operations, and Castlecor Potatoes where a father-and-son team showcased their farm and packaging facility for potatoes and onions. Students had the opportunity to see Macroom Buffalo, which is the only water buffalo milk farm in Ireland and sample products from the farm.

Students also visited Fernville Connemara Pony Stud, which specializes in the Connemara Pony Breed, and toured an aquaculture company dedicated to the cultivation of abalone.

The trip also included visits to iconic locations and historic sites including the Ring of Kerry, the Cliffs of Moher, Rock of Cashel, the Blarney stone at Blarney Castle, Clonmacnoise and EPIC – the Irish Emigration Museum. The immersive and educational experience totaled over 1,000 miles and allowed students to see agricultural, cultural and historical sites in Ireland.

The LLCC Agriculture study abroad experience was made possible by the Kreher Agricultural Trust.

Students from Auburn, Eldred, Franklin, Hettick, Manchester, Pleasant Plains, and Virden among others participated in the trip.