LLCC and UIS Strengthen Transfer Partnership Agreement

Officials for Lincoln Land Community College and the University of Illinois-Springfield have signed an agreement to make it easier for students transfer between the schools.

The transfer admission guarantee agreement enhances advising and coordination of course selection. LLCC graduates transferring to UIS would be admitted as juniors and have the admission application fee waived. They would also be eligible for priority registration the semester before transferring and for transfer merit scholarships based on their grade point average.

LLCC offers more than 30 majors designed for transfer to a four-year university as well as career training degree and certificate programs. UIS offers 49 bachelor’s degrees, 51 master’s degrees and a variety of professional certifications that encompass a wide range of professions.