LLCC Announces Rapid Enrollment Days

Lincoln Land Community College will be holding Rapid Enrollment Days later this month in Springfield.

The days meant to stream line the enrollment process for new and potential students are from 5-8 p.m. July 27th; and 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. on both July 28th and 29th on the Springfield campus.

Potential students will be able to take tours, talk to faculty and staff, complete an admission application, get information on financial aid, and register for classes among other things. All students who attend can receive a free Quiznos meal along with other refreshments and LLCC swag.

Students are asked to register for a Rapid Enrollment Day at www.llcc.edu/rapid. Questions may be texted to 217-292-7874.