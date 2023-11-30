LLCC Area Students Excel at PAS Fall Conference Competitions

By Benjamin Cox on November 30, 2023 at 1:57pm

Lincoln Land Community College Agriculture Club members recently competed at the Illinois Professional Agriculture Student (PAS) fall conference held in Normal. A number of area students earned top rankings and will advance to the national competition, which will be held at LLCC in March.

LLCC’s Equine Specialist Team won first place overall. The team includes Emma Grace Pezold of Ashland, Ruby Dove of Riverton and Kylie Periman of New Berlin, who also placed second, third and fifth individually.

LLCC’s Ag Sales Team includes Carson Knittel of Springfield and Bryce Clayton of Winchester. Knittel placed second individually in the event.

The Crop Specialist Team placed fifth, which includes Murrayville’s Maggie White.

The Illinois Professional Agriculture Student organization is a nationally recognized student organization that brings education and industry together in ag.