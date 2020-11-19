LLCC Awarded Grant for Program for Low Income Students

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 19, 2020 at 5:35pm

Lincoln Land Community College has received major support to continue a program aimed at low income students.

LLCC has been awarded $1.2 million by the Illinois Community College Board to continue the college’s Open Door Workforce Equity Initiative for another year.

In the announcement LLCC officials say the Open Door Workforce Equity Initiative will allow approximately 150 low income students to enroll free of charge in short-term training programs leading to immediate employment.

Fields of study available in the program include truck driver training, automotive technology, welding and various health care programs such as basic nurse assistant (CNA), clinical medical assistant, dental assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy technician, emergency medical technician and central sterile service technician.

Under terms of the grant, 75% percent of participants must be African-American.

The program also provides participants with a stipend, transportation and childcare assistance along with other supports to ensure they can be successful in completing their training program and securing gainful employment.

Dr. Lesley Frederick, vice president of student services says the grant will allow LLCC to expand the program aimed at improving equity in the workforce and addressing identified workforce gaps in the community.

Students interested in applying for the free training programs should visit www.llcc.edu/open-door-wei or contact Candace Silas, director, at candace.silas@llcc.edu or Brandon Lewis, program navigator, at brandon.lewis@llcc.edu .