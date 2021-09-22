LLCC-Beardstown & Jacksonville Offering FAFSA Help Events

Lincoln Land Community College in Beardstown and Jacksonville will be hosting upcoming events to assist area high school seniors to complete their financial aid applications.

Current LLCC students who will be attending college next year are invited to attend, as well.

The sessions will students and their parents and/or guardians through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.

The events are scheduled for Tuesday, October 5th from 3-6PM at the Beardstown satellite campus located at 109 White Pine Lane across the street from JBS.

The Jacksonville event is scheduled for Thursday, October 21st and Thursday, November 18th from 3-7PM located at 32 North Central Park Plaza.

Interested students may also take a tour of the facilities and get assistance with enrollment steps. An online registration form and more information on documents to bring to the event are available at www.llcc.edu/beardstown and www.llcc.edu/jacksonville. Registration is also available by phone at 217-323-4103 for Beardstown or 217-243-6699 for Jacksonville.