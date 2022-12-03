LLCC Child Development Center Set to Offer Expanded Preschool For All Classroom

Lincoln Land Community College’s Child Development Center has been awarded a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to offer a Preschool for All Expansion (PFAE) classroom at the center in Springfield.

Twenty spaces in the classroom are available to preschool children ages three to five who come from families with identified needs. The classroom is designed to supply high-quality early learning experiences to these children at no cost.

Priority eligibility factors for the program include low income, a language other than English spoken in the home, developmental needs and other family risk factors. Information collected through a child screening and parent interview will decide those families most needing service.

Laurie Rhodes, director of the LLCC Child Development Center, says in a press release that the expansion will allow more children in the area to be ready for elementary school after helping them through a high-quality preschool environment with multiple supports.

The LLCC Child Development Center will hold initial screenings for the program from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7; Tuesday, Dec.13; and Wednesday, Dec. 14. To schedule a screening, call 217-786-2450. The center is located at 5090 Shepherd Road in Springfield.