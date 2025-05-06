LLCC Commencement

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2025 at 10:25am

Lincoln Land Community College will hold its commencement ceremony next week.

The commencement is planned for Friday, May 16th at 7:30 PM at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Olivia Hentzien of Morrisonville has been selected as commencement speaker. She is earning an associate of arts degree with a concentration in psychology.

Zorah Austin of Virden and Sydney Carey of Beardstown will serve as student marshalls.

David Fowler is being recognized as the 2025 LLCC Honored Alumni Award. He is executive director of Computer Banc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

