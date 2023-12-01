LLCC Foundation Announces Recipients of 2023-24 Scholarships

The Lincoln Land Community College Foundation has announced the recipients of over 370 scholarships totaling more than $880,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The LLCC Foundation awards scholarships every year thanks to the support and generosity of individuals, community businesses and organizations.
For the 2024-2025 academic year, the application period for LLCC Foundation scholarships is open through Feb. 15. For the online application, frequently asked questions, helpful scholarship resources and more, visit https://llccfoundation.org/scholarships.
Arenzville
Riddick Workman, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Ashland
McKenzie Jokisch, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Wyatt Morgan, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Emma Grace Pezold, Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship
Acacia Smith, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Landon Smith, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Tyler Trissel, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Maelyn Weatherby, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Auburn
Luke Boesdorfer, Leona Stanford Vollintine Charitable Trust Scholarship
Madelyne Edmiston, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship
Katie Elsenheimer, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship
Kim Hagemann, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship
Hailey Ladage, Lyceum Foundation Scholarship
Alexa Maher, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship
Cameron McElwrath, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship
Justin Sharp, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship
Beardstown
Jasmine Aguado, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Oceane Azannai, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Alexander Carapia, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Syd Carey, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship
Isabel Chaidez, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship
Aide Guadarrama, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship
Cesar Huerta, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Plamedi Izuba, LLCC Foundation Scholarship and Ellucian Foundation Path Scholarship
Jason Mann, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Emily Nava, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Jaelyn Simpson, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Isaac Strubbe, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Carrollton
Gabby Carroll, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship
Boden Flowers, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Hayden Flowers, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Chapin
Olivia Stock, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship and LLCC Foundation Scholarship
Eldred
Wes Bland, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship and Kreher Farm Perpetual Charitable Trust Scholarship
Franklin
Matt Crow, Lella M. Schaaf Leadership Scholarship
Alaina Ford, H. Wayne Price Memorial Scholarship
Emily Jones, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship and Illinois Health Improvement Association (IHIA) Health Care Scholarship
Jacksonville
Mollie Allen, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship
Abigail Browning, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship
Eli Glaenzer, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Faith Hadlock, Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville Scholarship
Tyler Headen, Paul & Lucille Findley Scholarship
Andrew Hembrough, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Sage Jackson, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Caty Kelley, Dr. Pradeep & Dr. Manjula Mehta Nursing Scholarship
Payton Lowry, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Alex McLaughlin, David Baker, Ring of Fire Scholarship
Haylee Northrop, Mary Rios-Squibb Scholarship
Caitlin Platt, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Madi Roach, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Korbyn Stevens, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Alexis Stewart, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Allissa Suggs, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Nursing Scholarship
Katie White, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Nursing Scholarship
Issy Woods, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Manchester
Peri Andras, John A. & Joanne E. Marshall Memorial Scholarship and Kreher Farm Perpetual Charitable Trust Scholarship
Medora
Taylor Richey, Kreher Farm Perpetual Charitable Trust Judging Scholarship
Modesto
Emma Gibbs, Leona Stanford Vollintine Charitable Trust Scholarship
Murrayville
Jordan Sweetin, James Van Eman Memorial Truck Driver Training Scholarship
New Berlin
Jake Cooper, BRANDT Foundation Scholarship
Allie Dzierwa, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship and LLCC Foundation Scholarship
Adam Kloppe, Wesley & Marjorie E. Vala Memorial Scholarship, the Vala Family
Daniel Kloppe, Stephen A. Little Memorial Award
Morgan Smith, Lyceum Foundation Scholarship
Abigail Spann, LLCC Annuitants & Retirees Scholarship
Gabe Spann, Justin Taft Jr. & Mardell Taft Memorial Scholarship
Corren Watson, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship and LD & Delores Fortner Scholarship
Petersburg
Lakin Boehm, Memorial Health System Scholarship
Maggie Gibbs, Al Bernardi Memorial Scholarship
Peyton Isenhart, Springfield Air Rendezvous Aviation Scholarship
Emilie McKee, Mary Ann Burnett Memorial Scholarship
Pleasant Plains
Jaden Guernsey, Russell L. & Thelma L. Kirchner Scholarship
Virden
Zorah Austin, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship
Zoe Hampton, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship
Lindsay Havens, Ellucian Foundation Path Scholarship
Jessica Kahl, Dr. William H. & A. Marie McCain Memorial Scholarship
Natalie Little, Barbara Klespitz Wright Scholarship
Jackson Pierce, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship
Jeremiah Ronan, David Baker, Ring of Fire Scholarship
Virginia
Bridgette Bell, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Lilly Carson, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Amelia Hays, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Gabby Young, Vincent Beggs Scholarship
Waverly
Sydney Cornish, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Carter Farmer, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Erik Keeton, Leona Stanford Vollintine Charitable Trust Scholarship
Maddie Mutch, Sylvia Chaudoin Evans Memorial Scholarship
White Hall
Janden Kuykendall, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Winchester
Vaeda Cox, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Summer Davis, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship
Woodson
Delaney Baker, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Taryn Ford, Sarah Mildred Scott Scholarship and Howard & Vera Million Scholarship
Bella Llewellyn, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship