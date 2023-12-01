LLCC Foundation Announces Recipients of 2023-24 Scholarships

Peri Andras of Manchester is congratulated for being the recipient of the John A & Joanne E. Marshall Memorial Scholarship

By Benjamin Cox on December 1, 2023 at 1:42pm

The Lincoln Land Community College Foundation has announced the recipients of over 370 scholarships totaling more than $880,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The LLCC Foundation awards scholarships every year thanks to the support and generosity of individuals, community businesses and organizations.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, the application period for LLCC Foundation scholarships is open through Feb. 15. For the online application, frequently asked questions, helpful scholarship resources and more, visit https://llccfoundation.org/scholarships.

Arenzville

Riddick Workman, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Ashland

McKenzie Jokisch, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Wyatt Morgan, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Emma Grace Pezold, Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship

Acacia Smith, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Landon Smith, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Tyler Trissel, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Maelyn Weatherby, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Auburn

Luke Boesdorfer, Leona Stanford Vollintine Charitable Trust Scholarship

Madelyne Edmiston, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship

Katie Elsenheimer, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship

Kim Hagemann, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship

Hailey Ladage, Lyceum Foundation Scholarship

Alexa Maher, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship

Cameron McElwrath, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship

Justin Sharp, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship

Beardstown

Jasmine Aguado, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Oceane Azannai, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Alexander Carapia, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Syd Carey, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship

Isabel Chaidez, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship

Aide Guadarrama, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship

Cesar Huerta, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Plamedi Izuba, LLCC Foundation Scholarship and Ellucian Foundation Path Scholarship

Jason Mann, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Emily Nava, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Jaelyn Simpson, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Isaac Strubbe, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Carrollton

Gabby Carroll, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship

Boden Flowers, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Hayden Flowers, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Chapin

Olivia Stock, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship and LLCC Foundation Scholarship

Eldred

Wes Bland, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship and Kreher Farm Perpetual Charitable Trust Scholarship

Franklin

Matt Crow, Lella M. Schaaf Leadership Scholarship

Alaina Ford, H. Wayne Price Memorial Scholarship

Emily Jones, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship and Illinois Health Improvement Association (IHIA) Health Care Scholarship

Jacksonville

Mollie Allen, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship

Abigail Browning, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship

Eli Glaenzer, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Faith Hadlock, Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville Scholarship

Tyler Headen, Paul & Lucille Findley Scholarship

Andrew Hembrough, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Sage Jackson, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Caty Kelley, Dr. Pradeep & Dr. Manjula Mehta Nursing Scholarship

Payton Lowry, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Alex McLaughlin, David Baker, Ring of Fire Scholarship

Haylee Northrop, Mary Rios-Squibb Scholarship

Caitlin Platt, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Madi Roach, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Korbyn Stevens, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Alexis Stewart, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Allissa Suggs, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Nursing Scholarship

Katie White, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Nursing Scholarship

Issy Woods, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Manchester

Peri Andras, John A. & Joanne E. Marshall Memorial Scholarship and Kreher Farm Perpetual Charitable Trust Scholarship

Medora

Taylor Richey, Kreher Farm Perpetual Charitable Trust Judging Scholarship

Modesto

Emma Gibbs, Leona Stanford Vollintine Charitable Trust Scholarship

Murrayville

Jordan Sweetin, James Van Eman Memorial Truck Driver Training Scholarship

New Berlin

Jake Cooper, BRANDT Foundation Scholarship

Allie Dzierwa, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship and LLCC Foundation Scholarship

Adam Kloppe, Wesley & Marjorie E. Vala Memorial Scholarship, the Vala Family

Daniel Kloppe, Stephen A. Little Memorial Award

Morgan Smith, Lyceum Foundation Scholarship

Abigail Spann, LLCC Annuitants & Retirees Scholarship

Gabe Spann, Justin Taft Jr. & Mardell Taft Memorial Scholarship

Corren Watson, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Scholarship and LD & Delores Fortner Scholarship

Petersburg

Lakin Boehm, Memorial Health System Scholarship

Maggie Gibbs, Al Bernardi Memorial Scholarship

Peyton Isenhart, Springfield Air Rendezvous Aviation Scholarship

Emilie McKee, Mary Ann Burnett Memorial Scholarship

Pleasant Plains

Jaden Guernsey, Russell L. & Thelma L. Kirchner Scholarship

Virden

Zorah Austin, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship

Zoe Hampton, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship

Lindsay Havens, Ellucian Foundation Path Scholarship

Jessica Kahl, Dr. William H. & A. Marie McCain Memorial Scholarship

Natalie Little, Barbara Klespitz Wright Scholarship

Jackson Pierce, LLCC Trustees’ Honors Program Scholarship

Jeremiah Ronan, David Baker, Ring of Fire Scholarship

Virginia

Bridgette Bell, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Lilly Carson, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Amelia Hays, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Gabby Young, Vincent Beggs Scholarship

Waverly

Sydney Cornish, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Carter Farmer, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Erik Keeton, Leona Stanford Vollintine Charitable Trust Scholarship

Maddie Mutch, Sylvia Chaudoin Evans Memorial Scholarship

White Hall

Janden Kuykendall, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Winchester

Vaeda Cox, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Summer Davis, L. Philip & Mary Kathryn Trutter Health Care Scholarship

Woodson

Delaney Baker, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Taryn Ford, Sarah Mildred Scott Scholarship and Howard & Vera Million Scholarship

Bella Llewellyn, Howard & Vera Million Scholarship