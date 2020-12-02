LLCC Foundation Announces Scholarship Application Period

The Lincoln Land Community College Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to an announcement by the LLCC Office of Public Relations, students considering or planning to attend LLCC beginning in fall 2021 are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2021.

Officials say LLCC Foundation scholarships are available for first-time and continuing students who will be enrolled full or part time at LLCC. Many of the scholarships are open to students in any program of study, with the average award being approximately $1,000 per academic year.

Only one application form is needed to apply for all scholarships. Students submitting a complete application are considered for all available scholarships for which they are eligible.

The online application is available at www.llccfoundation.org/scholarships . An active LLCC email address is needed to apply for these scholarships. Prospective students should first complete a college admission application at www.llcc.edu (click on the blue “Apply” icon) to receive this email address.

For more information, contact Michelle Burger, LLCC scholarship program and alumni services coordinator, at michelle.burger@llcc.edu or 217-786-4502.